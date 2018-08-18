Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.63

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.63 and last traded at $33.58, with a volume of 22726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.35.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.44.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 49.22%. The business had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 606,500 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,910,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,273,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 440,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 672,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,125,000 after purchasing an additional 419,697 shares in the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.