BLUCORA INC Common Stock (BCOR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:BCOR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.71.

BCOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Craig Hallum set a $35.00 price target on BLUCORA INC Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on BLUCORA INC Common Stock from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Get BLUCORA INC Common Stock alerts:

In related news, insider John S. Clendening sold 79,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $2,975,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 672,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,328,760.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Oros sold 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $208,372.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,107.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,375 shares of company stock worth $3,265,623 over the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BLUCORA INC Common Stock by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,428,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $237,841,000 after buying an additional 457,598 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BLUCORA INC Common Stock by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,452,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $90,746,000 after buying an additional 193,600 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in BLUCORA INC Common Stock by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,188,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after buying an additional 804,545 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BLUCORA INC Common Stock by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 814,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,132,000 after buying an additional 94,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in BLUCORA INC Common Stock by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,680,000 after buying an additional 283,354 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCOR traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.55. The company had a trading volume of 280,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,607. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BLUCORA INC Common Stock has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $40.60.

BLUCORA INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $157.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million. BLUCORA INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that BLUCORA INC Common Stock will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

BLUCORA INC Common Stock Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for BLUCORA INC Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BLUCORA INC Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.