BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $406,000 Stake in New York Times Co Class A (NYT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in New York Times Co Class A (NYSE:NYT) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,207 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in New York Times Co Class A were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times Co Class A in the fourth quarter worth about $3,943,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of New York Times Co Class A by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times Co Class A by 91.2% in the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 194,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 92,570 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of New York Times Co Class A by 3.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 279,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times Co Class A in the first quarter worth about $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYT opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.65. New York Times Co Class A has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $26.85.

New York Times Co Class A (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.25 million. New York Times Co Class A had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 1.24%. New York Times Co Class A’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that New York Times Co Class A will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. New York Times Co Class A’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

NYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New York Times Co Class A from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. JP Morgan Cazenove reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of New York Times Co Class A in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Times Co Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut New York Times Co Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

In other New York Times Co Class A news, COO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 8,354 shares of New York Times Co Class A stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $190,137.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,053.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 59,800 shares of New York Times Co Class A stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $1,383,772.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,337,175 shares in the company, valued at $192,922,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,080,807 shares of company stock worth $121,100,273 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company provides The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

