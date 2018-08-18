BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $443,000 Holdings in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

NYSE CLH opened at $63.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 192.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Clean Harbors Inc has a one year low of $44.74 and a one year high of $64.71.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $849.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.85 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.69%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLH. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

In related news, EVP David M. Parry sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $187,400.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,671.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $441,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,032.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,743 shares of company stock worth $975,034. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.