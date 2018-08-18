Boeing Co (BA) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,990 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 0.9% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,515,544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,473,889,000 after purchasing an additional 713,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,710,303,000 after purchasing an additional 296,949 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 33,457.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,700,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689,648 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,427,749 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,010,877,000 after purchasing an additional 41,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,216,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $653,625,000 after purchasing an additional 82,411 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BA opened at $346.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.11. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $234.29 and a fifty-two week high of $374.48. The stock has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.12). Boeing had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 2,344.87%. The business had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Boeing from $388.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.78.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

