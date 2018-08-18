Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Holdings Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112,712 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $73,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 8.4% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 12.7% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $132.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.57 and a 52-week high of $132.61.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $664.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.92 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.86.

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.3 million square feet and consisting of 167 office properties (including nine properties under construction), six residential properties (including four properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

