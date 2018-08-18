Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Invests $370,000 in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (IWC)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 113,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 52,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period.

Shares of IWC opened at $106.27 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $109.96.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

