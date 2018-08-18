Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Takes $3.46 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 133,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $685,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,093,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Appleton Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 240,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $31.08.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

