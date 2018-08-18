BriaCoin Trading 33.2% Lower Over Last Week (BRIA)

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, BriaCoin has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar. One BriaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00005001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BriaCoin has a market cap of $242,684.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BriaCoin alerts:

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00061036 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00001327 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,541.62 or 3.60656221 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00076076 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00001217 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BriaCoin Profile

BriaCoin (BRIA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BriaCoin is briacoin.com.

BriaCoin Coin Trading

BriaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BriaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BriaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BriaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BriaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.