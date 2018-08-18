Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

BRX has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.24). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $313.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,638,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,233,000 after buying an additional 2,502,209 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.6% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 11,807,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,797,000 after buying an additional 3,165,324 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,900,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,999,000 after buying an additional 1,081,618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,642,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,065,000 after buying an additional 360,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 49.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,493,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,777,000 after buying an additional 3,159,426 shares during the last quarter.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 471 retail centers comprise approximately 80 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

