Brokerages Anticipate Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (EKSO) to Post ($0.09) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $3.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Ekso Bionics an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EKSO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th.

Shares of EKSO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 958,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,804. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $159.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 169.75% and a negative net margin of 327.12%. analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Sherman purchased 200,000 shares of Ekso Bionics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 35.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,923 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Ekso Bionics worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Medical Devices, Industrial Sales, and Engineering Services segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries, hemiplegia due to stroke, and lower limb paralysis or weakness.

