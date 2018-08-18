Brokerages Anticipate Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) will report earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year earnings of $5.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $34.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Leerink Swann reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $69.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,883,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,461,935. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.93. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $59.07 and a twelve month high of $83.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $180,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,128.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ornella Barra acquired 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.15 per share, with a total value of $110,755,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 61.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

