Brokerages Expect AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.35). AMAG Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $1.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($2.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AMAG Pharmaceuticals.

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.26 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 36.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

AMAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. B. Riley upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.97.

In related news, CEO William K. Heiden sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William K. Heiden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,200,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 791.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,970 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 52,356 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 590.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.15. 468,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,738. The stock has a market cap of $884.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $26.10.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

Read More: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.