Brokerages Set NN, Inc. (NNBR) Price Target at $28.00

Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

NNBR traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.95. 97,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,068. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $546.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.02. NN has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $32.90.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. NN had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. analysts forecast that NN will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. NN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNBR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NN by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 16,545 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NN by 1,725.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after buying an additional 369,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NN by 8.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 10,995 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

