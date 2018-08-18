Callon Petroleum (CPE) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

CPE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Stephens set a $20.00 price objective on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.24.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE CPE opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $14.65.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.66 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Callon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,830,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,124 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,261,443 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,390,000 after buying an additional 2,256,780 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 6,620,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,105,000 after buying an additional 2,618,965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,187,203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $66,452,000 after buying an additional 1,095,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,891,730 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,006,000 after buying an additional 587,442 shares in the last quarter.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Read More: Dividend

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.