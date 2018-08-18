CampusCoin (CMPCO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,878.00

CampusCoin (CURRENCY:CMPCO) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. One CampusCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, CampusCoin has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CampusCoin has a total market capitalization of $662,695.00 and approximately $3,878.00 worth of CampusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000588 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 121.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00009000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000388 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About CampusCoin

CampusCoin (CMPCO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2017. CampusCoin’s total supply is 669,261,550 coins and its circulating supply is 469,261,550 coins. CampusCoin’s official website is www.campuscoinproject.org. CampusCoin’s official Twitter account is @CampusCoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CampusCoin is /r/Campuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CampusCoin’s official message board is bitcoingarden.org/forum/index.php?topic=16647.0.

Buying and Selling CampusCoin

CampusCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CampusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CampusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CampusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

