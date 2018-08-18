Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Position in Equity Residential (EQR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 20.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 873,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 226,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $55,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 16.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 153,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,763,000 after buying an additional 21,349 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1,119.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 236,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,073,000 after acquiring an additional 38,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $66.50 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

EQR opened at $67.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.97 and a fifty-two week high of $70.46.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $639.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.34 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David S. Santee sold 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $118,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 303 properties consisting of 78,399 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

