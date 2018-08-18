Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 139,400 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 139,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $63,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Trust Co now owns 6,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 63.1% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $1,093,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,499 shares of company stock worth $3,269,739. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $53.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.36. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.