Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 60,418 Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,447,292 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 60,418 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 1.5% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in FedEx were worth $782,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,234,433 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $536,510,000 after buying an additional 206,147 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in FedEx by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,242,435 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,321,000 after buying an additional 44,645 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,865 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $234,315,000 after buying an additional 23,468 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,966,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 790,134 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $179,408,000 after buying an additional 51,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $246.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $204.69 and a 12 month high of $274.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $17.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.75.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

