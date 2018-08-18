Canadian National Railway (CNI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.04. The stock had a trading volume of 539,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $70.59 and a 1 year high of $90.57. The company has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 42.08% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.3429 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 913.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

