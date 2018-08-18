Caretrust REIT Inc (CTRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,967,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,805,000 after buying an additional 1,948,664 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,198,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,690,000 after buying an additional 560,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,867,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,171,000 after buying an additional 712,936 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,385,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,568,000 after buying an additional 63,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 1,222,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,378,000 after buying an additional 262,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,964. Caretrust REIT has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $38.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 186 net leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 24 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.