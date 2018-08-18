CarMax, Inc (KMX) Stake Decreased by Tradition Capital Management LLC

Tradition Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Tradition Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 20.1% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 35.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 53,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $50,061,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 69.3% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 84,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 34,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 64.1% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of KMX stock opened at $73.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. CarMax, Inc has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $81.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.55.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 22nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CarMax had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, CFO Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 98,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $7,324,389.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,404.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $2,901,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,393,078.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,985 shares of company stock worth $50,360,398 in the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded CarMax from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.