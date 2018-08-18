Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Shares Gap Down to $22.90

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.57, but opened at $22.90. Carrizo Oil & Gas shares last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 88907 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Williams Capital set a $41.00 target price on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Johnson Rice raised Carrizo Oil & Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 2.15.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $264.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.08 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 52.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $391,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,554.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $211,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,875.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,428 shares of company stock worth $2,324,977 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 91.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $252,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $160,000.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

