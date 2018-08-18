Catalent Inc (CTLT) Stake Raised by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 539,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,455 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $22,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Catalent by 35,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CTLT opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. Catalent Inc has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $47.87.

CTLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,252 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $94,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

