Cavco Industries (CVCO) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $235.90 on Friday. Cavco Industries has a 52-week low of $123.10 and a 52-week high of $238.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.57. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

