CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CBL & Associates Properties from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $4.00 price target on shares of CBL & Associates Properties and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $4.19.

Shares of NYSE:CBL opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $766.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.21, a PEG ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. CBL & Associates Properties has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $214.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.72 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.76%. CBL & Associates Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. analysts forecast that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 13,661 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 17,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 117 properties totaling 73.4 million square feet across 26 states, including 75 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

