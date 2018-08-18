Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th.

Shares of CVCY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 29,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $301.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.10. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as interest-bearing deposits comprising savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

