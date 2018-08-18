Centrality (CENNZ) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $516,701.00

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Centrality token can currently be bought for $0.0632 or 0.00000990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $49.96 million and $516,701.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000335 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00286961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00155005 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000193 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011500 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00032124 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 790,919,834 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai.

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

