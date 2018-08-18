Centrus Energy (USU) Earns Media Impact Rating of -0.09

News headlines about Centrus Energy (NYSE:USU) have been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Centrus Energy earned a daily sentiment score of -0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 43.0133943342737 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp., formerly USEC Inc, intends to supply customers with nuclear fuel and support the energy and national security needs of the United States. The Company was engaged in supplying low enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial nuclear power plants.

