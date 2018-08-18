Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) Position Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $4,497,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1,078.1% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 282,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 258,520 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,581,503 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 484.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,818,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gifford Fong Associates purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Stephens set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

CHK stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.17.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

