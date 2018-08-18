Chevron Co. (CVX) Position Boosted by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,576 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.6% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $83,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $430,653,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,530,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,090,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,734 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2,865.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,599,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,573 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $172,635,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,784,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,709,000 after purchasing an additional 886,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.49.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $117.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $236.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $105.30 and a 52-week high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $42.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 121.08%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total transaction of $603,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,690. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

