Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,501 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Chico’s FAS worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $561.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $12.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.