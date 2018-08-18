Chyronhego (CHYR) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.09

Media coverage about Chyronhego (NASDAQ:CHYR) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chyronhego earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.2656461636526 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

CHYR remained flat at $$2.80 during midday trading on Friday. Chyronhego has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $4.30.

ChyronHego Corporation is a United States-based company, which is engaged in broadcast graphics creation, playout, and real-time data visualization. The Company offers a range of products and services for live television, news, sports, corporate and government video production. It offers products, such as broadcast graphics, including Lyric Family, Axis World Graphics and Mosaic; production and automation, including Live Arena, Live Compositor and Live Assist; channel branding and tickers, including Channel Box PRIME, Channel Box and NewsTicker Family; weather graphics, including Metacast; studio and virtual solutions, including Virtual Football, Virtual Placement and Hybrid Virtual Studios, and sports tracking and analysis, including Sports Technology and Coach Paint.

