CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,517,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $791,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 115,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 45,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 14,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,070,000.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.83 and a 1 year high of $80.25.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

