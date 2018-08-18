Ciena Co. (CIEN) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 220.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,450 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 7.5% during the first quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 404,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after buying an additional 28,137 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 19.1% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 760,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 121,888 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the first quarter worth about $2,665,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 2.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 983,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,470,000 after purchasing an additional 26,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena in the first quarter worth about $1,123,000.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $196,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $26,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,662 shares of company stock worth $1,885,764 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $27.73.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.38 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 26.69%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. MED lowered shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “$26.20” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $31.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.35.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.