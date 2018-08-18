Cisco Systems (CSCO) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CSCO. Vetr cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.32 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,514,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222,117.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,958,272 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,709,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,927,416 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,498,882 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,957,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,192,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009,359 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,790,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5,651.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,910,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

