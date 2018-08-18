Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $5.45 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29,963.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,435,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,067,000 after acquiring an additional 36,314,617 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27,486.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 25,124,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25,033,738 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 141,670.8% during the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,272,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,738 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $325,078,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 127.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,865,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,300 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $287.04 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $243.45 and a 52 week high of $288.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

