Collectors Universe (CLCT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.10

Shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Collectors Universe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $121.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th.

In other news, CEO Joseph J. Orlando sold 19,465 shares of Collectors Universe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $280,101.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,708.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph John Wallace sold 15,620 shares of Collectors Universe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $224,771.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,742.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLCT. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Collectors Universe during the first quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Collectors Universe during the second quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Collectors Universe by 62.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 184,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 70,912 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Collectors Universe during the second quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Collectors Universe by 129.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 30,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

About Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Collectors Universe Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia. The company operates through three segments: Coins; Trading Cards and Autographs; and Other High-End Collectibles. It offers independent coin authentication and grading services under the Professional Coin Grading Service brand; independent sports and trading cards authentication and grading service under the Professional Sports Authenticator brand; and independent authentication and grading service for vintage autographs and memorabilia under the PSA/DNA Authentication brand.

