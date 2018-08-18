Comerica Bank Increases Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,096,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,546,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $856,000.

MOH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Molina Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.62.

Shares of MOH opened at $134.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $135.82.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $1.99. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Molina Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.01) EPS. analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.81, for a total transaction of $126,182.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $176,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,094 shares of company stock worth $936,106 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

