Comerica Bank Purchases 3,343 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIV. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $1,080,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AIV opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 1 year low of $37.97 and a 1 year high of $46.72. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.93 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 36.78%. Apartment Investment and Management’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.04%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 133 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.