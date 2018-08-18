Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 27,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,414,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 865,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,776,000 after purchasing an additional 155,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $804,000.

Shares of PZA opened at $25.17 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th were given a $0.0672 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 23rd.

