Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,700,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,291,000 after buying an additional 79,956 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,360,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,351,000 after buying an additional 82,108 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 5.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,626,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,562,000 after buying an additional 88,397 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 9.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,596,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,984,000 after buying an additional 132,095 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 94.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,552,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,870,000 after buying an additional 754,562 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Leldon E. Echols sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $953,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George John Damiris sold 51,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $4,176,366.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,668.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,771 shares of company stock valued at $5,696,707. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HFC opened at $68.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. HollyFrontier Corp has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.10%. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

