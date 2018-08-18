Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Position in Fortive Corp (FTV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Fortive by 105.2% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the first quarter worth $114,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Fortive in the second quarter worth $143,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Fortive by 56.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Fortive in the first quarter worth $172,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Raj Ratnakar sold 30,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $2,494,907.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,923.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Barbara B. Hulit sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $1,234,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,088.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,572 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FTV shares. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Argus increased their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.60.

Fortive stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Fortive Corp has a 52-week low of $63.97 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

