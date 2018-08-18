Comparing AppFolio (APPF) and Destiny Media Technologies (DSNY)

AppFolio (OTCMKTS: DSNY) and Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

AppFolio has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Destiny Media Technologies has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of AppFolio shares are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of AppFolio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of Destiny Media Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AppFolio and Destiny Media Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppFolio 10.92% 20.10% 15.91% Destiny Media Technologies 15.96% 26.90% 22.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AppFolio and Destiny Media Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppFolio $143.80 million 18.36 $9.71 million $0.28 275.54 Destiny Media Technologies $3.44 million 1.92 $280,000.00 N/A N/A

AppFolio has higher revenue and earnings than Destiny Media Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AppFolio and Destiny Media Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppFolio 1 1 0 0 1.50 Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

AppFolio presently has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential downside of 27.41%. Given AppFolio’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AppFolio is more favorable than Destiny Media Technologies.

Summary

AppFolio beats Destiny Media Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications. The company also provides MyCase, a legal practice and case management solution that provides managing calendars, contacts and documents, time tracking, billing and collections, and communicating with clients and sharing sensitive and privileged materials for solo practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design, electronic payment services, tenant screening, insurance, contact center, premium leads, and tenant debt collections services. As of December 31, 2017, the company served 11,708 property manager customers; and 9,349 solo practitioners and small law firms. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc., through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc., develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media content over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format. The company offers Play MPE, a digital distribution service for broadcast audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content through the Internet. Its Play MPE is used by the recording industry for transferring pre-release broadcast music, radio shows, and music videos to trusted recipients, such as radio stations, media reviewers, VIP's, DJ's, film and TV personnel, sports stadiums, and retailers. It also provides Clipstream online video platform for encoding, hosting, and reporting on video playback that can be embedded in third party Websites or emails; and playback is through Clipstream JavaScript codec engine. Destiny Media Technologies Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

