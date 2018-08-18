Comparing Twilio (TWLO) and Nutanix (NTNX)

Twilio (NASDAQ: NTNX) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Twilio and Nutanix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twilio 0 1 16 0 2.94 Nutanix 1 3 16 0 2.75

Twilio presently has a consensus target price of $68.14, suggesting a potential downside of 12.06%. Nutanix has a consensus target price of $53.26, suggesting a potential downside of 0.61%. Given Nutanix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nutanix is more favorable than Twilio.

Profitability

This table compares Twilio and Nutanix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twilio -18.29% -21.41% -13.66% Nutanix -27.88% -126.21% -26.93%

Risk and Volatility

Twilio has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutanix has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Twilio and Nutanix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twilio $399.02 million 18.92 -$63.70 million ($0.78) -99.35 Nutanix $766.87 million 11.93 -$458.01 million ($3.33) -16.09

Twilio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nutanix. Twilio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nutanix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.3% of Twilio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Nutanix shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Twilio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Nutanix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Twilio beats Nutanix on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc. develops and provides an enterprise cloud operating system software. It offers enterprise applications, virtual desktop infrastructure, virtualization and cloud, big data, remote and branch office IT, and data protection and disaster recovery solutions; and hardware platforms and software options; and support and services. The company's products include Acropolis, a hyperconverged infrastructure solution to run any application; Prism, an infrastructure management solution with one-click operations; Nutanix Calm, an application-centric IT automation solution; Xi cloud services; Nutanix Xpress that eliminates the need for clunky SANs, expensive hypervisor licensing, and complex data protection and management software; and tools and technologies. It serves education, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, retail, and service provider industries, as well as state and local government, and the United States federal government. Nutanix, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

