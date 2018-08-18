CONMED (CNMD) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.11

News stories about CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CONMED earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the medical technology company an impact score of 47.4435571524805 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CONMED from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of CNMD opened at $77.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CONMED has a one year low of $48.03 and a one year high of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.55.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that CONMED will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

In related news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $49,129.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $318,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,266.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

