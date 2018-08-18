Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 10,950 Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,387,000 after acquiring an additional 18,794 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 119,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Marble Arch Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Marble Arch Investments LP now owns 392,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $78.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $104.66.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 9,284.89% and a return on equity of 20.47%. research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

