Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 89,345 istar Inc (STAR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 89,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in istar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in istar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in istar by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in istar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in istar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of istar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. istar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE:STAR opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $697.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. istar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $171.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.30 million. istar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that istar Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. istar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and more than $35 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

