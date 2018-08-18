Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $875,000 Position in Leaf Group Ltd (LFGR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Leaf Group Ltd (NYSE:LFGR) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Leaf Group were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leaf Group in the 1st quarter valued at $6,573,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Leaf Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Leaf Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Leaf Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,039,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Leaf Group by 7,092.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 355,140 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leaf Group alerts:

Shares of Leaf Group stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. Leaf Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $12.05.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LFGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Leaf Group had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.93%. The business had revenue of $34.32 million for the quarter.

LFGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Leaf Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Leaf Group in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 167,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,234.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean P. Moriarty sold 15,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $155,436.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,239. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Leaf Group Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leaf Group Ltd (NYSE:LFGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.