Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $995,000 Stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 55.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the second quarter worth approximately $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

In other BlueLinx news, Director J David Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.06 per share, for a total transaction of $72,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,636.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlueLinx stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.94. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71.

BlueLinx Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes products in two principal categories, structural products and specialty products. The company's structural products include plywood, rebar and remesh, and lumber products, as well as oriented strand boards and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and floorings in construction projects.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.